RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Dr. Samina Amin Qadir has said that the university's new Chakri Road Campus would be operational by March next year.

Talking to APP she said, the construction work of the project had entered into its final phase.

She informed that the new campus would have two academic blocks, one hostel and an administration block.

Samina Amin Qadir said, the academic blocks would house eight departments including six Science and Technology and two Commerce and Law. The hostel would have capacity of 300 girls.

The project would be completed at an estimated cost of over Rs961 million, she added.

The VC said, the Chakri road campus was at 16 kms distance from the main campus. The boundary wall at 300 acres of land of the new campus was erected earlier. The construction work of roads had also been completed.

The VC said that total 286.5 acres of land on Chakri Road had been provided to the university by the provincial government while the university bought 12.5 acres from its own resources. The university offers 66 degrees programmes ranging undergraduate to PhD.

She said, the university was facing shortage of space as at present it has nearly 5200 students.

Dr. Samina said, "We have students from 89 districts of Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhawa. We have no quota except for disabled and minorities. Our fee structure was very affordable. We have scholarships for deserving students and our drop out rate was less than two percent.

" Replying to a question the VC informed this year nearly 1500 students got admission in university's different undergraduate programs.

Dr. Samina said the provision of safe and secure accommodation to the girl students was difficult in rented buildings. "Now we have shifted all the girls residing in hostels located in different areas. At present, there are three on campus wings of girls hostels which are operational, where over 1000 students are residing." She said the daycare centre was working in the university to provide facility to the faculty members and the students.

To a query about university's budget she informed that the university generates 56 percent funds while 44 percent comes from HEC.

She also shed light on PhD programs which were being run in various disciplines. "The PhD programs are offered in areas with a strong doctoral faculty i.e. behavioral sciences, English language and literature, gender studies, economics, education, fine arts and environmental sciences," she said and added that the university had modern environmental sciences department with ten PhDs and fully equipped laboratories.

The VC said that the teaching faculty of university comprised 171 highly-skilled staff that included 48 PhDs.

She further said, the university is expecting to enroll nearly 30,000 girl students till 2030.

The university was established with an aim to provide higher educational facilities to the female students, she added.