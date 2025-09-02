FJWU’s 'Computer Arts Degree Show' Depicts Women Led Innovation
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Final Year Degree Show of Fatima Jinnah Women University’s (FJWU) Computer Arts Department concluded its second day on Tuesday embracing massive visitors to celebrate women’s creativity and entrepreneurial talent. Featuring graphic design, animation, game design, textile design, book reading, fashion design and app development, the two-day event underscored innovative projects by final-year students, reflecting university's commitment to women empowerment.
Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU appreciated the students’ entrepreneurial spirit and the faculty’s mentorship.
“We aim to foster a mentoring culture so our graduates can thrive in industry,” she said, emphasizing women’s contributions to technology and design.
The commended projects included Alishba Manzoor’s mobile app for student career counseling, helping post-graduation industry placement, and Momina Kiani’s app for book exchanges to revive book reading habits in the society.
Other projects featured interactive books, storytelling, fashion design, and laundry service apps, showcasing diverse talent.
The event was attended by students, faculty, and visitors who lauded the innovative displays.
The degree show' highlighted women’s potential to lead in creative and tech industries. 395
Recent Stories
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FJWU’s 'Computer Arts degree show' depicts women led innovation3 minutes ago
-
SACM on C&W visits flood-affected areas in Khyber3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on provincial govt’s public agenda3 minutes ago
-
No one to be allowed to disrespect court: : CJP3 minutes ago
-
Safe City bids farewell to DIG Shakir Hussain Dawar on transfer to KP Police13 minutes ago
-
Minister praises MEPCO employees for donating salaries to flood victims23 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Balochistan Pays Tribute to Late Asif Khan Sanjrani23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RIO agree to establish robust communication framework for emergencies23 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to compensating flood victims: Wattoo33 minutes ago
-
Five held, rifle recovered during operation in DI Khan33 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize illegal weapon, arrest suspect in Bhara Kahu33 minutes ago
-
Encouraging results on first day of polio drive33 minutes ago