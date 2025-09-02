Open Menu

FJWU’s 'Computer Arts Degree Show' Depicts Women Led Innovation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FJWU’s 'Computer Arts degree show' depicts women led innovation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Final Year Degree Show of Fatima Jinnah Women University’s (FJWU) Computer Arts Department concluded its second day on Tuesday embracing massive visitors to celebrate women’s creativity and entrepreneurial talent. Featuring graphic design, animation, game design, textile design, book reading, fashion design and app development, the two-day event underscored innovative projects by final-year students, reflecting university's commitment to women empowerment.

Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU appreciated the students’ entrepreneurial spirit and the faculty’s mentorship.

“We aim to foster a mentoring culture so our graduates can thrive in industry,” she said, emphasizing women’s contributions to technology and design.

The commended projects included Alishba Manzoor’s mobile app for student career counseling, helping post-graduation industry placement, and Momina Kiani’s app for book exchanges to revive book reading habits in the society.

Other projects featured interactive books, storytelling, fashion design, and laundry service apps, showcasing diverse talent.

The event was attended by students, faculty, and visitors who lauded the innovative displays.

The degree show' highlighted women’s potential to lead in creative and tech industries. 395

