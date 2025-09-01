Higher Education Commission (HEC) Institutional Governance Review Team has appreciated the commitment and progress shown by the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in terms of its consistent approach and measures to maintain governance. The HEC's team, as part of the World Bank funded Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) Project, conducted a thorough two-day evaluation at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Institutional Governance Review Team has appreciated the commitment and progress shown by the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in terms of its consistent approach and measures to maintain governance. The HEC's team, as part of the World Bank funded Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) Project, conducted a thorough two-day evaluation at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi.

According to the details, the initiative, covering 46 universities nationwide aims to enhance autonomy, accountability, and efficiency in higher education through improved governance practices.

Led by Prof. Dr. Syed Afaq Haider (IM Sciences, Peshawar) and Furqan Ali (I-Consult), the two day review was facilitated by FJWU’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) with Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Director QEC, as the focal person.

The team assessed FJWU’s governance in areas such as Strategic Planning, Academic Governance, Financial Governance and Human Resource Governance, identifying strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement.

The review team engaged with key stakeholders including the Registrar, Additional Treasurer, Controller of Examinations, Director ORIC, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty, staff and student representatives.

Professor Dr. Sadia Nauman, FJWU spox said confirmed APP that the visiting team appreciated the university's maneuvering in higher education under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (T.I.).

"The acknowledgment of the university's continued good governance by the visiting team highlights FJWU’s commitment to aligning with national higher education reforms and strengthening institutional governance under the HEDP framework", she said.