FJWU’s Nimra Rafique to represent Pakistan in forthcoming Blind Women’s Cricket series in Australia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of Nimra Rafique, a talented athlete for her outstanding performance in blind women’s cricket at both national and international levels.

Nimra, who belongs to the Department of education, showcased her exceptional skills in the National Blind Women Cricket Championship 2025, securing the Runner-Up position in the tournament held in Islamabad. Competing against top players from across the country, she demonstrated remarkable perseverance, strategic gameplay, and an unyielding spirit, earning well-deserved recognition for her performance.

Adding to this milestone, Ms. Nimra Rafique has achieved another historic honor by securing a place in the Pakistan Women’s Blind Cricket Team. She will now represent Pakistan in the prestigious Pak-Australia Women Blind Cricket Series in Australia, where she will compete against some of the best players in the sport on an international stage.

Vice Chancellor of FJWU, Dr. Bushra Mirza (T.I.), extended her heartfelt congratulations.

"Ms. Nimra Rafique’s success is a proud moment for the university. She has not only brought honor to our institution but has also set an example for aspiring sportswomen across the country", she said while wishing her the best in the upcoming international series.

Nimra Rafique also expressed her gratitude, acknowledging the support she received from her university, family, and coaches.

"I am truly honored to represent Pakistan in blind cricket, an achievement which would not have been possible without the encouragement from the unwavering support of FJWU", she said.