Flag hoisted at embassy in Paris to mark Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan embassy in Paris, France held the ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate Pakistan Day and pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam for his struggle for a separate homeland.

Speaking on the occasion, Charge d'Affaires M. Amjad Aziz Qazi said the day changed the course of history as Muslims of the Indian subcontinent adopted a resolution at the annual session of All-India Muslim League on 23 March 1940.

He said, "On this day, we pay homage to the Quaid and other leaders of Pakistan movement who made Pakistan a reality in just seven years after passing of the resolution." He said the path showed by Quaid continues now under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan an Islamic democratic welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina.

He said the day Pakistan reaffirmed its support to the brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who continue to face Indian military siege.

He emphasized that Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashimiri people until they get their right of self determination as per UNSC resolutions.

Qazi told the Pakistani community in France that he would hold a virtual open house in the evening and would interact with members and children of the Pakistani community via video link.

The messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

A virtual exhibition of the photographs of the natural beauty and culture of Pakistan was held at the embassy's website.

The participation at the event was restricted due to the recent lockdown imposed by the French government given the ongoing third wave of COVID-19.