Flag hoisted at Govt Girls College Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A national flag unfurling ceremony was held at Govt Girls Post Graduate College Chandani Chowk here on Friday to mark the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Director colleges Chaudhry Sarfraz Gujjar unfurled the national.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the nation and said that Pakistan was achieved after unprecedented sacrifices and now "We have to protect it".

He said that Faith, Unity, Discipline were the golden principles by which we can make Pakistan a great nation of the world.

On the occasion, Principal College Dr Saeeda Jamshed said the country was achieved for a great cause and we all have to play role on our part in accomplishing the objective.

Teachers and other staff were also present in the ceremony.

Later, a cake was cut to celebrate the 74th Independence Day,whereas special prayer was also offered.