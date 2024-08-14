Open Menu

Flag Hoisted At IHC To Celebrate Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Flag hoisted at IHC to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was organized at Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday in line of celebrations of 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Ahtar Kayani unfurled the national flag, on the occasion Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice Kayani said that development in various areas is witnessed in the last 77 years but our struggle is still continued. We are doing every job in the limits of law and constitution to maintain the ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan, he said.

He said that perhaps we do not realize the sacrifices made by our ancestors for this country because we were not there at that time. It is necessary to remember the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives during and after the formation of the country, he said.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that working within the jurisdiction of the constitution and law is essential for the survival of this country.

He said that be sure to plant one plant so that future generations can see them and understand that someone has done something for them.

He said that sapling should be planted from the hands of elders and children to keep as memories.

Addressing on the occasion, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said that the sacrifices made by our elders for Pakistan raises the questions whether they are satisfied with us today or not.

We have to live and die in Pakistan. The prosperity of Pakistan is our future, he said, adding that when democracy takes root in the country, then we can say that Pakistan is prosperous.

