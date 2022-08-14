UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisted At LHC Building

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Flag hoisted at LHC building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Sunday hoisted national flag at historic LHC building to mark the Independence Day.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice Asim Hafeez, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, and other judges attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that today was the day to remember the sacrifices of forefathers who rendered for Pakistan movement, adding that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had succeeded in achieving this homeland as a result of peaceful political struggle.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had neither broken any law nor went to jail and achieved his goal through peaceful struggle without breaking a single glass.

He said that our forefathers rendered great sacrifices in creation of this motherland, adding that those who migrated to Pakistan sacrificed their lives and property.

It was need of the hour to make a pledge that instead of anarchy, peacefulstruggle should be promoted, he added.

Later, prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

