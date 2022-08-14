Flag hoisted at NTDC training centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting function to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was held at National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) training centre New Kot Lakhpat here on Sunday.

NTDC Managing Director Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan unfurled the national flag followed by the national anthem.

General Managers, Chief Engineers and other Senior officers, employees and their children also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the NTDC MD Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, highlighted the importance of independence and stressed the need for playing role for the development and prosperity of the country.

He urged the NTDC officers and staff to serve the organization with integrity,honesty and dedication for the progress of the country.