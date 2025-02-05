Open Menu

Flag Hoisting And Human Chains At Entry Points To Express Solidarity

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Kashmir Martyrs’ Memorial.

At 9:45 a.m, a siren was sounded, followed by a one-minute silence to honor the martyrs.

Punjab Minister Bilal Yasin and Balochistan Assembly Member Dr. Ashok Kumar hoisted the national and state flags.

The national and state anthems were played, and a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army and Police presented a salute, while a pipe band played patriotic songs.

As part of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Punjab Minister Bilal Yasin, Balochistan Assembly Member Dr. Ashok Kumar, Kashmiri political leaders, and the Pakistani public formed a human chain on the Kohala Bridge to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The participants chanted slogans against India’s illegal occupation, in favor of Kashmir’s freedom and Pakistan.

The crowd raised slogans such as:

"We are Pakistanis, and Pakistan is ours!"

"Kashmir will become Pakistan!"

"What is the meaning of Pakistan? La Ilaha Illallah!"

"What is our bond with Kashmiris? La Ilaha Illallah!"

"What do we want? Freedom!"

"We will take freedom from Modi!"

The participants expressed their firm belief that the people of Pakistan will continue their political, diplomatic, and moral support for Kashmiris until they achieve their legitimate right to self-determination.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the Kashmir freedom movement, declaring it an integral part of the struggle for Pakistan’s completion. Human chains were also made at Brarkot, Azad pattan, Mangla and other entry points linking Pakistan with Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

