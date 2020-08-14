Flag hoisting at session courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :District and Session Judge (DSJ) Rana Masood Akhtar unfurled national flag at session courts' premises to mark 74th Independence Day here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the nation and said that we got a gift of freedom after unprecedented sacrifices.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a very crucial stage as multifaceted crises have not only chalked its development pace but also economic activities.He added that the entire nation should forge unity among its all ranks to foil nefarious designs of the anti-state elements so that dream of developed and prosperous country could be materialized.

President District Bar Association Shehzad Bashir Cheema, additional district and session judges, civil judges and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, a cake was cut to celebrate 74th Independence Day,whereas special prayer was also offered.