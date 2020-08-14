Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at PCA

Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA) arranged flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day with zeal and zest here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA) arranged flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day with zeal and zest here on Friday.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed hoisted the flag and cut the cake of Independence Day along with staff and students.

The ceremony was hosted by Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain and Bushra Syed.

The singers include Hafsa Rehman, Bushra Syed, Maheen Chaudhary, Raziya Kanwal, Hamza Ali, Zaib Qureshi, Wazir Ali, Sohaib Abbasi, Ehtsham Khan, Rameez Raja, Shahid Mughal and Tugral presented national songs on the occasion.

Addressing on the occassion, Director Waqar Ahmed said that our ancestors rendered unmatched sacrifices for the sake of Pakistan.

He said that Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah turned Allama Muhammad Iqbal's dream for separate homeland into reality with his dynamic leadership.

Waqar Ahmed further said that we must follow the guiding principles of Quid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a prosperous state.

Special prayer was also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country at the end of the ceremony.