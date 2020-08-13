Flag hoisting cemony plans in Shah Latif University

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Registrar, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Syed Asad Raza Abidi on Thursday has said that the Independence Day of Pakistan was being commemorated on 14th August (Tommorrow) with enthusiasm and national fervor at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

In this connection, the flag hoisting ceremony and other activities would be the part of the day.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Parveen Shah would specially address with the audience by following the SOPs regarding solidarity with Kashmiri people who had been deprived from the right of self determination.