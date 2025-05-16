Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremonies Held At IIUI To Mark Yaum-e-Tashakur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Flag hoisting ceremonies were held separately at the male and female campuses of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Friday to mark Yaum-e-Tashakur and celebrate the successes of Pakistan’s armed forces.

At the Male Campus, IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed hoisted the national flag, followed by the national anthem. A contingent of varsity guards presented a ceremonial march past to honor the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed said that love for the country is intrinsic to every Pakistani, and the triumph of the armed forces is exemplary. “On all fronts, Pakistan has outclassed the enemy. Whether in space or cyber domains, our forces have achieved conquests that reflect their unmatched capabilities.

This is indeed a true Yaum-e-Tashakur,” he remarked.

The ceremony was also attended by Dean of Shariah and Law Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq, Dean of Arabic Dr. Fazl Ullah, Students' Advisor Dr. Hafiz Ghufran and a large number of students. They paid rich tribute to the martyrs and praised the valiant efforts of the armed forces.

Meanwhile, at the Female Campus (FC), Dr. Amna Mahmood, In-charge of the FC, hoisted the flag in the presence of Students' Advisor Dr. Rukhsana Tariq, university officials, and a large number of female students. The atmosphere was filled with zeal and zest, as slogans were chanted in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The university community came together in a spirit of unity and patriotism to honor the sacrifices and victories of the country’s defenders.

