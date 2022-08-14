Flag hoisting ceremonies in Bajaur, Kurram held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day was celebrated in merged districts Bajaur and Hangu on Sunday with special ceremonies of flag's hoisting.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir hoisted the flag at DC office where police jawans presented guard of honor. On the occasion special prayers offered for national development and prosperity.

On the occasion awards and cash prizes were distributed among the winners of the games in the Independence Day sports Championship that was held in Sports Complex Khar city.

The championship was organized by Frontier Corps KP North in collaboration with Sports Associations of district Bajaur.

A total of 126 teams participated in cricket, soccer, volleyball and athletics events.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Wasil Khan hoisted the flag in Governor House. Later a rally was also held that was attended by District Police Officer Shafiullah, Col. Hammad Khan of Pak Army, elders of the area and people from all walks of life.

On the occasion, speakers highlighted the sacrifices made by the tribal people in creation of the motherland.

Local government of district Kurram also organized ceremonies in lower and central areas.