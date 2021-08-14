Flag hoisting ceremonies in Khyber, Orakzai held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day celebrated in merged districts of Khyber and Orakzai on Saturday with special ceremonies of flag's hoisting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day celebrated in merged districts of Khyber and Orakzai on Saturday with special ceremonies of flag's hoisting.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Noor Wali Khan hoisted the flag at DC office wherein police jawans presented a guard of honour. On this occasion, special prayers offered for the national development and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Noor Wali said that creation of Pakistan was achieved with immense sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of Subcontinent in 1947. He urged participants to work dedicatedly for the development and prosperity of the country.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai district, Mohammad Khalid hoisted a flag in a colorful ceremony held at DC office. The ceremony besides other was attended by District Police Officer, all the heads of line department and large number of people.

DC Mohammad Khalid presented tribute to Father-of-the Nation, Qauid-e-Azam and said his dedicated and honest leadership had inspired million of Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a separate homeland in the shape of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.