Flag Hoisting Ceremony At NH&MP Training College

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:42 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony at NH&MP Training College

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Friday organized a national flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the Independence Day at the NH&MP Training College, Sheikhupura

Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam along with Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir Sindhu cut the Independence Day cake.

Addressing the officers, Mehboob Aslam said that today was the day to remember the sacrifices of heroes of the Freedom Movement.

He said:" It is our responsibility to work for progress and prosperity of the country," adding that freedom was every body's right and the day would come when Kashmiris of Indian Ocuupied Jammu amd Kashmir would get freedom from India.

Later, a speech competition was also organized while flag marches were also conducted.

The NH&MP also set up special stalls at toll plazas and important places.

