Flag hoisting ceremony at NH&MP Training College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Friday organized a national flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the Independence Day at the NH&MP Training College, Sheikhupura.

Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam along with Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir Sindhu cut the Independence Day cake.

Addressing the officers, Mehboob Aslam said that today was the day to remember the sacrifices of heroes of the Freedom Movement.

He said:" It is our responsibility to work for progress and prosperity of the country," adding that freedom was every body's right and the day would come when Kashmiris of Indian Ocuupied Jammu amd Kashmir would get freedom from India.

Later, a speech competition was also organized while flag marches were also conducted.

The NH&MP also set up special stalls at toll plazas and important places.