UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisting Ceremony At PR DS Office On I'Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:59 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony at PR DS office on I'Day

The Pakistan Railway Lahore celebrated the Independence Day with national enthusiasm on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railway Lahore celebrated the Independence Day with national enthusiasm on Saturday.

PR Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir Khalili hoisted the national flag at the divisional office in which officers and employees besides school children participated.

A contingent of the Railway Police saluted the national flag and the Police Band presented national songs in the ceremony.

The participants sang national songs and paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and national heroes.

Later, children and employees of the PR school were given performance awards.

Meanwhile, DS Nasir Khalili planted trees in connection with the Plant for Pakistan campaignand also offered prayers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Pakistan Railway Muhammad Ali Jinnah Nasir Independence

Recent Stories

FC personnel martyred, two others injured in terro ..

FC personnel martyred, two others injured in terrorists’ attack in Loralai: IS ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan celebrates 75the Independence Day, with t ..

Pakistan celebrates 75the Independence Day, with traditional zeal and fervor

15 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated with national zeal

Independence Day celebrated with national zeal

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's independence incomplete without Kashmir ..

Pakistan's independence incomplete without Kashmir's liberation: Gandapur

1 minute ago
 Over 20 Injured as Bus Collides With Truck in Russ ..

Over 20 Injured as Bus Collides With Truck in Russia's Vladimir Region - Interio ..

1 minute ago
 Strong institutions guarantee of masses' safety: F ..

Strong institutions guarantee of masses' safety: Fawad

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.