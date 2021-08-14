The Pakistan Railway Lahore celebrated the Independence Day with national enthusiasm on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railway Lahore celebrated the Independence Day with national enthusiasm on Saturday.

PR Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir Khalili hoisted the national flag at the divisional office in which officers and employees besides school children participated.

A contingent of the Railway Police saluted the national flag and the Police Band presented national songs in the ceremony.

The participants sang national songs and paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and national heroes.

Later, children and employees of the PR school were given performance awards.

Meanwhile, DS Nasir Khalili planted trees in connection with the Plant for Pakistan campaignand also offered prayers.