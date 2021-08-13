Flag hoisting ceremony at Punjab University at 8am

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The flag-hoisting ceremony in connection with Independence Day will be held on Saturday at 8am in front of Punjab University Vice Chancellor's office Quaid-e-Azam Campus.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed will hoist the national flag while faculty members and employees will also attend the ceremony.