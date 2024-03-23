Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Quaid-e- Azam House Museum on the occasion of Pakistan Day here on Saturday.
The ceremony was organized by the board of Management Quaid –e–Azam House Museum to mark the Pakistan Day.
The students of schools attended the ceremony besides other guests. National anthem was played before the flag hoisting. The students also marched past on the drum beats.
