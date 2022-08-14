UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At BISE Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at BISE Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) here on Sunday.

BISE secretary Dr Mohsin Abbas unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: "Our forefathers under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rendered unprecedented sacrifices for Pakistan and now, the nation is duty bound to play its role in steering the country out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity." Assistant Commissioner (General) Hafiz Abdul Manan said that August 14 was the day to renew pledge for safety, security, peace, progress and prosperity of the motherland.

"The Independence Day is the day to acknowledge the sacrifices of our forefathers for achieving a separate homeland," he said.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Pakistan Movement. Sweets were also distributed among the participants on the occasion.

Later, AC(G) Hafiz Abdul Manan, Secretary board Dr Mohsin Abbas and Controller ExaminationsRiaz Qadeer kicked off tree plantation campaign in Sargodha Education board by plantingsaplings in board's lawn.

