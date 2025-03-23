Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At DC Complex To Mark Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at DC complex to mark Pakistan day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem hoisted the national flag along with DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf to mark Pakistan Resolution Day here at DC Complex.

A smartly turned-out police contingent saluted the flag, while the police band played the national anthem and patriotic songs.

ADCG Umar Farooq, CEO education Kulsoom Mansha,Professor Dr. Haroon-ul-Rashid Tabassum, along with media representatives like Makhoodm Shah Latif from APP,Ghulam Abass from Radio Pakistan and officials from DGPR,Boy Scouts and other members of the community also participated,conveying a message of service and loyalty to the country.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem said in his message that March 23 is a day to renew the commitment to the spirit of the Pakistan Movement. He called on the citizens to contribute towards making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. "We must utilize our positions and ranks for the promotion of selflessness, patriotism, a sense of responsibility, and a united nation," he said.

Waseem highlighted that March 23 marked a crucial milestone in the Pakistan Movement, when the oppressed Muslims of the Indian subcontinent, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, determined their destiny. The successful struggle over the next seven years led to the creation of Pakistan, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner reminded everyone that freedom was a great blessing, urging all to promote unity, love, and tolerance in their surroundings, while rejecting negative thinking. He called for a collective effort to assert Pakistan’s identity on the global stage.

ADCG Umar Farooq, during his address, prayed for the peace of the country and the well-being of the nation, echoing the sentiments of unity and progress for Pakistan's future. The event, a reminder of the sacrifices and struggles that led to the creation of Pakistan, ended with a reaffirmed sense of patriotism and commitment to the nation’s development.

