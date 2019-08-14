Flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner office in connection with Independence day here on Wednesday.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu, DC Aamer Khattak, CPO Zubair Dareshak and parliamentarians took part in flag hoisting.

A cake was also cut in connection with the independence day besides balloons coloured with Pakistani flags were also aired.

Special dua was also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and Kashmir freedom.

Scouts and girl guide squad were also present.