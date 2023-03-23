UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Dera Police Lines To Mark Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines as Pakistan Day (March 23) was observed with national zeal and enthusiasm like other parts of the country here on Thursday.

District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with police officers hoisted the national flag during the ceremony which was attended by senior officials of the police department.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the district police presented a salute to the DPO while playing a national anthem to mark the day.

Later, special prayers were offered for peace in the district and solidarity and prosperity of the country besides the well-being of the police jawans.

