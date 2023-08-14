Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi

A flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and enthusiasm

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) A flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and enthusiasm. A large number of Pakistani community members, along with their families, attended the event. Messages of the Pakistani leadership were read out in the ceremony.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi welcomed the guests and congratulated on the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan. He prayed for Pakistan's peace and prosperity and urged the community members to play their constructive role in the progress and development of Pakistan. Referring to the role of the Pakistani community in UAE, the Ambassador appreciated their contribution to the development of UAE and the role they are playing in supporting the national economy and improving ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He particularly appreciated the UAE leadership‘s special affiliation towards Pakistan. He said that both countries are keen on further strengthening bilateral relations.

The Ambassador also expressed his pleasure to witness the first international flight to Skardu taken off from Dubai on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day and encouraged Pakistani community and Emiratis to visit and explore the beauty of Pakistan.

During the ceremony, children from Pakistan Community schools sang national songs with enthusiasm