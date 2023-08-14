Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy Of Pakistan Abu Dhabi

Ijaz Ahmad Published August 14, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi

A flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and enthusiasm

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) A flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and enthusiasm. A large number of Pakistani community members, along with their families, attended the event. Messages of the Pakistani leadership were read out in the ceremony.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi welcomed the guests and congratulated on the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan. He prayed for Pakistan's peace and prosperity and urged the community members to play their constructive role in the progress and development of Pakistan. Referring to the role of the Pakistani community in UAE, the Ambassador appreciated their contribution to the development of UAE and the role they are playing in supporting the national economy and improving ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He particularly appreciated the UAE leadership‘s special affiliation towards Pakistan. He said that both countries are keen on further strengthening bilateral relations.

The Ambassador also expressed his pleasure to witness the first international flight to Skardu taken off from Dubai on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day and encouraged Pakistani community and Emiratis to visit and explore the beauty of Pakistan.

During the ceremony, children from Pakistan Community schools sang national songs with enthusiasm

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Progress Independence United Arab Emirates Skardu Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina t ..

Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina to Mark Independence Day Celebr ..

4 minutes ago
 CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 ..

CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic pa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic partnership over phone

10 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets US Special Envoy for Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets US Special Envoy for Yemen

25 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Rwp division with z ..

Independence Day celebrated in Rwp division with zeal, fervor

20 minutes ago
 UAE ambassadors to Qatar and Kenya sworn in before ..

UAE ambassadors to Qatar and Kenya sworn in before President

40 minutes ago
Pakistan High Commission, London celebrates 76th I ..

Pakistan High Commission, London celebrates 76th Independence Day

1 hour ago
 National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark In ..

National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Independence day in New York

1 hour ago
 AC conducts anti-encroachment operations

AC conducts anti-encroachment operations

1 hour ago
 President confers civil awards on Pakistani citize ..

President confers civil awards on Pakistani citizens, foreign nationals

1 hour ago
 Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain

Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain

1 hour ago
 PSA announce 2023-24 World Tour calendar

PSA announce 2023-24 World Tour calendar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan