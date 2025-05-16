Flag hoisting ceremony held at Governor House to mark victory in battle for truth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held on Friday at the Governor House Peshawar to mark "Youm-e-Tashakur" in celebration of the historic victory in the “Battle for Truth" against Indian aggression.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi raised the national flag on the lush lawns of the Governor House to commemorate the occasion.

Following the flag hoisting, special prayers were offered in gratitude to Allah for the nation's triumph against Indian aggression. Prayers were also held for the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan, and a one-minute silence was observed in honor of the martyrs of the battle.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Kundi congratulated the armed forces and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire country on this historic victory.

He said that just like the rest of Pakistan, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also observing Youm-e-Tashakur to celebrate this remarkable success.

He paid tribute to the bravery, skill, and unwavering courage of Pakistan’s armed forces in the face of Indian aggression.

"On this Day of Gratitude, we salute our armed forces for their valiant response and for ensuring the defense of the homeland," the Governor said.

He further emphasized that the unified response of the nation demonstrated the people's unwavering support for their military.

“Our forces have defended the country with distinction, raising the nation's honor on the global stage,” Kundi added.

The Governor described the day as not only a recognition of the sacrifices made by the armed forces but also a powerful testament to the unity, solidarity, and patriotism of the Pakistani people.