Flag hoisting ceremony held at Jinnah library

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The flag hoisting ceremony organized by district government was held at Jinnah library in connection with Independence Day.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and MPA Shahida Ahmad Hayat made flag hoisting.

The seminar was held at Jinnah library. Speaking on this occasion, DC said that Pakistan was not less than the blessing of God.

He said that we should work together for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Mr Sherazi urged the citizens to plant maximum saplings for green and clean Pakistan.

Shahida Ahmad Hayat said that everyone should play role for the progress of the country.

The special prayer was made for the progress and prosperity of the country and freedom of Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The saplings were planted in connection with green Pakistan day.