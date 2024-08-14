Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Judicial Complex On 78th Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Judicial Complex Dera on Wednesday in connection with the 77th Independence Day being celebrated across the country with national zeal and fervor.
District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees ul Hasan Shah Bukhari hoisted the national flag. The district and sessions judge, while addressing the ceremony, underlined the need of national patriotism and unity for the development and prosperity of the country.
While highlighted the significance of the Day, he said “this day reminds us the sacrifices of our forefathers for freedom.
” He added that “today, we are living in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our forefathers, who rendered their lives in this regard.”
Later, District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees ul Hasan Shah Bukhari also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada to offer Fateha where he also laid floral wreath.
On this occasion, the justice, on behalf of Chief Justice, Administration Committee, Peshawar High Court and District Judiciary also handed over the donation of Rs 120,000 to District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood for the welfare of martyrs’ families.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago