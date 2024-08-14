Flag hoisting ceremony held at Judicial Complex on 78th Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Judicial Complex Dera on Wednesday in connection with the 77th Independence Day being celebrated across the country with national zeal and fervor.

District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees ul Hasan Shah Bukhari hoisted the national flag. The district and sessions judge, while addressing the ceremony, underlined the need of national patriotism and unity for the development and prosperity of the country.

While highlighted the significance of the Day, he said “this day reminds us the sacrifices of our forefathers for freedom.

” He added that “today, we are living in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our forefathers, who rendered their lives in this regard.”

Later, District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees ul Hasan Shah Bukhari also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada to offer Fateha where he also laid floral wreath.

On this occasion, the justice, on behalf of Chief Justice, Administration Committee, Peshawar High Court and District Judiciary also handed over the donation of Rs 120,000 to District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood for the welfare of martyrs’ families.

