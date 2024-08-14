Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Judicial Complex On 78th Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Judicial Complex on 78th Independence Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Judicial Complex Dera on Wednesday in connection with the 77th Independence Day being celebrated across the country with national zeal and fervor.

District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees ul Hasan Shah Bukhari hoisted the national flag. The district and sessions judge, while addressing the ceremony, underlined the need of national patriotism and unity for the development and prosperity of the country.

While highlighted the significance of the Day, he said “this day reminds us the sacrifices of our forefathers for freedom.

” He added that “today, we are living in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our forefathers, who rendered their lives in this regard.”

Later, District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees ul Hasan Shah Bukhari also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada to offer Fateha where he also laid floral wreath.

On this occasion, the justice, on behalf of Chief Justice, Administration Committee, Peshawar High Court and District Judiciary also handed over the donation of Rs 120,000 to District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood for the welfare of martyrs’ families.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Police Martyrs Shaheed Nasir Independence Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan