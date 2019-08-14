Flag hoisting ceremony held at KEMU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister Health Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rashid hoisted the national flag at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Meo Hospital Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan, faculty members and so many students were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said hundreds of thousands of people sacrificed their lives for independence. "We should value this independence and use all energies for the prosperity of Pakistan. We can bring prosperity in the country according to the vision of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

" She further said doctors had a chance to get prayers of patients by serving them with full commitment. Allah Almighty always bless those who help others, she added. "We should remove egoism and stand for the country. We will fight till the independence of Kashmir and its inclusion in Pakistan's map. We should raise our voice against Indian aggression," she added.

She also inaugurated new endoscopy machine and ward in Neurosurgery Unit and said that Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal deserves appreciation for holding such a splendid independence ceremony.

Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal also spoke on the occasion.