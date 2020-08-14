UrduPoint.com
Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Lahore High Court

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:31 PM

Flag Hoisting ceremony held at Lahore High Court

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A national flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi bench to mark the 73rd Independence Day.

Senior Judge LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Anwar ul Haq, hoisted the national flag in the premises.

A contingent of the Punjab Police presented the guard of honor. On the occasion, LHC judges, a large number of lawyers and civil society members were present.

Addressing the participants, Justice Anwa ul Haq said, the August 14, was the day to remember sacrifices of our forefathers who created Pakistan and how they worked hard and succeeded to get a separate homeland.

He said the Independence Day celebrations remind us to renew our resolve to make efforts for development and progress of the country.

The national songs were presented and the participants chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogans.

Special prayers were offered for prosperity, development and progress of the country.

