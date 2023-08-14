Flag-hoisting ceremony held at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :In Connection with the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a ceremony took place at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, along with professors, Medical Superintendent Prof. Nudrat Sohail, and health professionals, hoisted the national flag.

The nursing students presented the national anthem and national songs, and the audience took part with enthusiasm.

The green flag was saluted by all. The nursing students wore green dupatta and the participants greatly appreciated and applauded the flag hoisting.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that the living nations use the glorious traditions, sacrifices and golden days of their past as a torch to move forward and said that August 14 is a historic day for all Pakistanis and the message of happiness and joy should be disseminated.

At the same time, the day demands a revival of commitment for sacrifice, love and national unity, he added and said: "By putting into practice the golden principles of the Quaid-i-Azam, 'Unity, Faith and Discipline' we will continue to do our utmost for development of the country."A cake was cut by the officer-bearers of Pakistan Health Support Association while administration of the LGH were distributed sweets among patients and at the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for development, prosperity and stability of the country.