Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At LHC Rawalpindi Bench

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench to mark 78th Independence Day here on Wednesday. Senior judges LHC Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Jawad Hasan and Justice Raza Qureshi were the chief guests at the ceremony.

According to the details, former Justice Nasir Saeed Sheikh, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Shakur Piracha, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq, Justice Khalid Mahmood Malik, Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi and Senior Additional Registrar Khalid Mahmood Cheema attended the ceremony.

The flag was unfurled in the ceremony and the national anthem was sung by the participants. A smartly turned around contingent of Punjab police presented the salute.

Addressing on the occasion, Justice Jawad Hasan said that nothing could happen to the country whose constitution begins with the name of Allah Almighty.

He said that the last sermon of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is included in the constitution of Pakistan.

Justice Jawad Hasan said that Pakistan's constitution gives equal rights to all citizen.

"Constitution was promulgated on 14th August 1973, according to which every person has the right to get his/her due rights", he said.

Justice Raza Qureshi in his remarks emphasized that the freedom should be valued. He said that people respect is subjected to the respect and existence of Pakistan.

"If Pakistan exists, then we and our respect are because of this country", he said.

Justice Raza Qureshi also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.

During the ceremony gifts were also distributed among the children who participated in the event.

