UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At LHCRB

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at LHCRB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Independence Day, a dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench with Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz as chief guests.

On this occasion, the national anthem was played, and well armed policemen presented a guard of honour.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag. Special prayers were held for the security and development of the nation.

Justice (Retd) Abdul Rahman Lodhi, Justice Retd) Ali Nawaz Chauhan, Justice (Retd) Mujahid Tassim, President LHC Rawalpindi Bench Talat Zaidi, bar association officials and lawyers, women and children also participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan said that I congratulate the entire nation on Independence Day and this country came into being as a result of the great sacrifices of our elders.

He said that the judiciary has played a commendable role in the implementation of the constitution and upholding the rule of law in the country.

He said that today is the day of renewal of pledge that all of us will work tirelessly for the integrity, development and prosperity of our country and will not avoid any sacrifice for this purpose.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Lawyers Rawalpindi Independence Women All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

10 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

19 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

19 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

19 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.