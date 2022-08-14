Flag hoisting ceremony held at LHCRB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Independence Day, a dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench with Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz as chief guests.

On this occasion, the national anthem was played, and well armed policemen presented a guard of honour.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag. Special prayers were held for the security and development of the nation.

Justice (Retd) Abdul Rahman Lodhi, Justice Retd) Ali Nawaz Chauhan, Justice (Retd) Mujahid Tassim, President LHC Rawalpindi Bench Talat Zaidi, bar association officials and lawyers, women and children also participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan said that I congratulate the entire nation on Independence Day and this country came into being as a result of the great sacrifices of our elders.

He said that the judiciary has played a commendable role in the implementation of the constitution and upholding the rule of law in the country.

He said that today is the day of renewal of pledge that all of us will work tirelessly for the integrity, development and prosperity of our country and will not avoid any sacrifice for this purpose.