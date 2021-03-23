UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Liberty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Liberty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Liberty Chowk here on Tuesday to mark the Pakistan Day.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz hoisted the national flag while officers of different departments and representatives of civil society were present. The national anthem was played.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC Lahore said the entire nation was celebrating the Pakistan Day with unity as it was the historical day when the resolution for Pakistan was passed.

"Our elders dreamed of Pakistan and articulated the true picture of freedom and liberty. The countrywas achieved after tremendous struggle and sacrifices under unprecedented freedom movement",he added.

