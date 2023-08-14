Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Municipal Committee Pirmahal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 07:25 PM
Pirmahal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Nadeem Baloch on Monday unfurled the flag in the Municipal Committee and police force presented salutes to the national flag.
Civil society and administration employees were participated in the Independence Day event.
In this event, students presented speeches and tableaus regarding 14 August, prayers were offered for the peace security of the country of Pakistan.