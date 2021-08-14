UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Municipal Hall

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:58 PM

CHISHTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The flag hoisting ceremony was held at municipal hall in connection with independence day.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Akmal hoisted the flag while political and social dignitaries also participated in the ceremony.

The special prayer was offered for the safety and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Muhammad Akmal said that no stone would be unturned for the safety of dear homeland.

He said that our forefathers had gained this homeland after great sacrifices.

Police squad presented guard of honor.

