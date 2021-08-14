UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Municipal Hall Bahawalnagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Municipal hall Bahawalnagar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The central flag hoisting ceremony was held at Municipal office lawn in connection with Independence Day.

Provincial Minister for Zakat & Usher Shaukat Ali Laleka along with Deputy Commissioner Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq and District Police Officer Zafar Buzdar hoisted flag.

The officials, heads of civil departments, social personalities and citizens also participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, national flag was also flown in the air along with balloons. The national songs were also sung while the kids presented tableaus which amused the audience.

A tree-plantation drive was carried out at government college to observe Independence Day as green day in line with prime minister's vision of clean and green Pakistan.

