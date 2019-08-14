Flag hoisting ceremony held at NH&MP office

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), M4 Sector-III office here on Wednesday to mark Independence Day.

Zonal Commander M-4 DIG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry hoisted the national flag at M4 Sector-III office and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

The DIG along with SSP Ayaz Saleem also cut a cake while NHMP officers and officials, school children and media persons were present on the occasion.

Later, DIG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry distributed flags and gift hampers among road users.