Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At PAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :To mark on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, a flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was held at the Punjab Arts Council here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occassion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Pakistan is one of the blessings of Allah. Our forefathers made numerous sacrifices for beloved country.

Allama Iqbal's dream was made a reality by Quaid-e-Azam. We have to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-i-Azam to make Pakistan one of the developed nations of the world, he added.

Waqar Ahmed paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan movement and said "Pakistan was achieved after sacrificing lives of millions of people.

A special prayer was also offered for the protection and prosperity of the country.

