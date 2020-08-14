Flag Hoisting ceremony held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

A Flag Hoisting ceremony here on Friday was held at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to commemorate the country's Independence Day and especially expressed solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A Flag Hoisting ceremony here on Friday was held at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to commemorate the country's Independence Day and especially expressed solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The programme started with the recitation of Holy Quran and flag hoisting ceremony with the tune of national anthem of Pakistan. The vice-chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Registrar Aqeel Sultan, Deans & Directors of all faculties, administrative officers and employees attended the ceremony.

While addressing the participants after hoisting the national flag, the Vice Chancellor stated that freedom was a great blessing and its value could be gauged from the miserable plight of Muslims living in India, Kashmir and Palestine.

He further said that Quaid-e-Azam diverted the powers of Muslim nation towards the way of freedom but unfortunately after the independence, this spirit declined, resulting in individual development instead of the nation's upbringing.

The VC said that it was our prime responsibility to transform the dreams of our founder into reality, to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

He urged all participants to work hard with the commitment and dedication to make the university a model institution in the country in line with contemporary global standards.

All the staff was carrying miniature Pakistani flags which they warmly waved during proceedings of the function and presented national songs.

A special prayer was also offered for the prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the university main Campus, with an aim to plant trees to celebrate the Independence Day.