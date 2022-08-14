Flag hoisting ceremony held at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Celebrating the 75th Independence Day with national spirit, fervor and enthusiasm, a Flag hoisting ceremony with seminar was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) with the renewal to make the country strong, prosperous and invincible through its own resources, solidarity, honesty and hard work, here on Sunday.

The vice-chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman alongwith Dr Rashid Hameed, Executive Director National Language Promotion Department, Syed Sardar Ahmed Pirzada, first blind journalist of Pakistan, Registrar, Deans, Directors, administrative officers, employees and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman stated that freedom is a great blessing which could be gauged from the miserable plight of Muslims living in India, Kashmir and Palestine.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam diverted the powers of the Muslim nation towards the way of freedom, but after the independence this spirit declined, resulting in individual development instead of the nation's upbringing.

"Our country is becoming a victim of economic and financial crisis day by day, due to which our enemy is not stopping any efforts to cause more damage to the beloved country. Therefore, it is now not only our forces but every individual's national and individual duty to play their full role in getting the country out of the problems it is facing," he said.

Emphasizing strong academia-industry linkages He said"Being an agricultural university, it is our first and foremost responsibility to bring our research and inventions to the farmers so that our agricultural sectors can progress which will be resulted in increased exports." He said"The day of August 14 gives us an opportunity to celebrate independence as well as to think about where we stand and where we want to see our country in the future." Addressing the ceremony, Syed Sardar Ahmed Pirzada said "Undoubtedly, Pakistan is facing many serious problems, but if we compare today with the day of independence, Pakistan has made substantial progress in every field." Speaking at the event, Dr Rashid Hameed said "Youth has become the backbone of any country's development so there is a dire need to highlight the positive aspects of the country amongst them for encouragement."He said "If problems are converted into passions, there is no goal in the world that cannot be achieved."At the end of the event, a special prayer was offered for the flood victims and the university employees were also encouraged to donate generously for their financial support alongwith to make Pakistan clean and green a Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive has also inaugurated at the Campus.