Flag hoisting ceremony held at police lines

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony was held at Police Lines here on Thursday to mark Independence Day with national zeal and fervor.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, was the chief in the ceremony, which began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by a smartly turned-out police contingent presenting a guard of honour to the chief minister.

National songs played by the police band filled the air with nationalistic fervor.

The chief minister, along with other participants, cut a cake and also planted a commemorative tree to mark the occasion.

A large number of officials, including Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafar-ul-Islam, Regional Police Officer(RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner(DC) Abdul Nasir Khan, District Police Officer(DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, public representatives, notable community members, and media personnel were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on Independence Day.

He said this year’s celebrations also mark a symbolic victory in what he called a “Marka-e-Haq,” where the Pakistani forces and nation jointly responded to the enemy with strength and sent a clear message that Pakistan stands ready to defend its soil.

Ali Amin Gandapur paid tribute to the armed forces and all those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

He said that freedom was earned through sacrifices, and now the nation must focus on preparing future generations to face upcoming challenges and lead the country toward progress and prosperity.

He identified terrorism and corruption as the two major challenges facing the country.

He stated that while terrorism often comes from external sources, internal facilitation also plays a role and must be addressed through strategic measures.

He stressed the need to educate and guide the youth so they become part of the solution, not the problem.

Regarding corruption, the Chief Minister acknowledged the lack of resources in government departments and said that fair compensation and proper facilities can help reduce corruption.

However, he also urged public servants to perform their duties with diligence, noting that negligence of duty was also a form of corruption.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made sacrifices for decades, and now was the time for the province to become a hub of peace and contribute to national development alongside other provinces.

He reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the mandate given to him by the people within the Constitution and law.

The ceremony concluded with collective prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and peace, security, and prosperity of the country.

Later, he visited the Yadgar-e-Shahudai and laid a floral wreath to pay tribute.