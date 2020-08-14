UrduPoint.com
Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At PR Police Headquarter

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at PR Police Headquarter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A special national flag hoisting ceremony was held at police lines of Pakistan Railways here on Friday morning to mark the 73rd Independence Day celebrations.

A smartly turned out contingent of Railways police presented salute to the national flag while the police band played beautiful tunes of national songs.

PR Police DIG headquarters Dr Waqar Abbasi, who was chief guest on the occasion, said the Independence Day was a day to reaffirm the commitment that Pakistan would be made modern welfare state.

He paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country.

A large number of police officers and officials attended the ceremony.

Later, the officers and Jawans were awarded commendatorycertificates for their performance and special gifts weregiven to the children and citizens present on the occasion.

