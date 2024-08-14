Flag hoisting ceremony held at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood stated that observing the plight of enslaved nations highlights the true value of freedom.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony held outside PU admin block, regarding Independence Day celebrations, he said, “We should be thankful to Almighty Allah, Who bestowed with us priceless freedom”. On this occasion, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, PU students who won Asian Rowing Championship including Abdul Rehman, Gohar Ayub, Zarak Khan and Iqra, faculty members, officers, employees, students and families were present. The VC unfurled the flag and released the pigeons.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the minorities in Occupied Kashmir and India are still victims of persecution by Hindus. He said that even today, Muslims in India do not have religious, cultural and economic freedom. He said, “We pay tribute to the ideology and efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders who timely realized the need that our nation needs a separate homeland.”

The VC said that PU educates students from Gwadar to Skardu. He said that by using hard work, effort, honesty and skills, 'we will make Pakistani nation the best nation in the world'.

He said that students, teachers and employees should play a role in the development and unity of the country.

He said that Pakistani nation is not less than anyone in terms of abilities. He said that teachers and employees work for the development of the country in classes and offices.

The participants paid tribute to the students, who won gold medals in the Asian Rowing Championship. Prayers were offered for safer and prosperous Pakistan.

Later, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood planted an olive grove in the Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) in connection with the tree plantation drive.

On this occasion, CEMB Director Dr Muazur Rehman, Director CAMB Prof Rehan Sadiq, Prof Zubair Ahmed from the University of Maryland USA, former directors Prof Tayyab Husnain and Prof Ahmad Ali Shahid, senior professors Prof Kausar Malik and Prof Idrees Khan and employees were present.

In his message, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that for the safe future of Pakistan, everyone should plant more trees together. He said that the effects of climate change can be minimized in Pakistan through plantation.