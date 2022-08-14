Flag hoisting ceremony held at Rangers Headquarters

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :To celebrate 75th Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Shahbaz Rangers Headquarters, Larkana on Sunday. The Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers hoisted the National Flag.

While, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana led a flag march of Rangers, a convoy of Rangers vehicles and motorcycles, that took a round of the Larkana city as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Officials of Rangers and Jawans participated in the flag march with national flags.

The convoy took its start from Rangers Headquarter Larkana and passed through all the main roads of Larkana city and other areas of the city.