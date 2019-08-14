Flag hoisting ceremony held at Rangers Headquarters

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :To celebrate the Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Shahbaz Rangers Headquarters, Larkana on Wednesday.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers hoisted the national flag and led a flag march of Rangers, comprising a convoy of Rangers vehicles and motorcycles that took a round of the city as a part to celebrate the Independence Day.