UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Rangers Headquarters

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 07:50 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Rangers Headquarters

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :To celebrate the Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Shahbaz Rangers Headquarters, Larkana on Wednesday.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers hoisted the national flag and led a flag march of Rangers, comprising a convoy of Rangers vehicles and motorcycles that took a round of the city as a part to celebrate the Independence Day.

Related Topics

Rangers Vehicles Larkana Independence March

Recent Stories

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

1 hour ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

1 hour ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

2 hours ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

2 hours ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.