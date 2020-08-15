UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Rawalpindi Development Authority

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:08 AM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Rawalpindi Development Authority

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to mark the Independence Day with zeal and zest here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to mark the Independence Day with zeal and zest here on Friday.

According to RDA spokesman, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza hoisted the flag along-with staff members.

While speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that our ancestors rendered unmatched sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.

He said that Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah turned Allama Muhammad Iqbal's dream for separate homeland into reality with his dynamic leadership.

He further said that we must follow the guiding principles of Quid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a prosperous state.

It is to be mentioned here that RDA building was illuminated and decorated with colourful buntings and national flags to celebrate the occasion of Independence Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Rawalpindi Independence

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

56 minutes ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

3 hours ago

NHMP celebrates Independence Day with traditional ..

3 minutes ago

India's Kovind Salutes Galwan Valley Clashes Victi ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief's Yearly Income ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.