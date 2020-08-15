Flag hoisting ceremony held at Rawalpindi Development Authority

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to mark the Independence Day with zeal and zest here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to mark the Independence Day with zeal and zest here on Friday.

According to RDA spokesman, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza hoisted the flag along-with staff members.

While speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that our ancestors rendered unmatched sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.

He said that Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah turned Allama Muhammad Iqbal's dream for separate homeland into reality with his dynamic leadership.

He further said that we must follow the guiding principles of Quid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a prosperous state.

It is to be mentioned here that RDA building was illuminated and decorated with colourful buntings and national flags to celebrate the occasion of Independence Day.