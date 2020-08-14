UrduPoint.com
Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Rescue 1122 Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:26 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Rescue 1122 center

A flag hoisting ceremony here on Friday was held at Rescue 1122 center, Rawal Road to mark the 74th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony here on Friday was held at Rescue 1122 center, Rawal Road to mark the 74th Independence Day.

The rescue officials, staff presented salute to the National flag. Prayers were also held for the progress and prosperity of the country.

District Emergency Officer, Ali Hussain informed on the occasion that Rescue 1122 had established pickets at Allama Iqbal, Commercial Market, Committee Chowk, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park and Ayub Park.

He further said that rescuers must follow the quotes of founder of Pakistan Quide e Azam.

"Work Work and Work" and "Unity Faith and Discipline" and ensure quality emergency services to the community without any discrimination."He said it was a matter of pride for all rescuers in green uniform that they saving lives, working for humanity.

