Flag hoisting ceremony held at Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A grand ceremony was held at Rescue 1122 Headquarter Station to mark the occasion of Independence Day here on Sunday.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Kamran Rashid participated as special guest at the flag hoisting ceremony. The District Emergency Officer congratulated to all citizens on auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi had set up special rescue posts at parks and important places. The purpose of establishing a special rescue post was to provide a sense of security to the people.

The District Officer said that Parents should not allow their children to go one-wheeling on a motorcycle on Independence Day.

One-wheeling can be life-threatening for your children and others, he added.

A cake cutting ceremony also held at the Rescue District Headquarters in Rawalpindi.