Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held At Sargodha Commissioner's Office
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) In connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations and struggle for rights, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner's Office Sargodha, here on Thursday.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan hoisted the national flag along with RPO Shahzad Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, DPO Sahib Ashraf and MNAs Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Irum Hameed, MPA Safdar Sahi and other administrative officers.
A contingent of police saluted the national flag and played the national anthem and national songs; a minute's silence was observed and sirens were sounded.
The atmosphere echoed with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan congratulated the nation on Independence Day.
Recent Stories
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Sargodha Commissioner's office5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police release service-based video on Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
PESCO marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, patriotic performances5 minutes ago
-
Change of guard ceremony held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Iqbal5 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab extends Independence Day greetings to nation, police force5 minutes ago
-
Multan celebrates 78th Independence Day with passion, unity5 minutes ago
-
SWCCI celebrates Independence Day15 minutes ago
-
Azma urges patriotic, responsible celebrations on Independence Day15 minutes ago
-
SCP issues new Supreme Court Rules 202515 minutes ago
-
National flag hoisted, Independence Day celebrations start25 minutes ago
-
Visually Impaired Diplomat sends Independence Day greetings25 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora leads flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day25 minutes ago