SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) In connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations and struggle for rights, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner's Office Sargodha, here on Thursday.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan hoisted the national flag along with RPO Shahzad Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, DPO Sahib Ashraf and MNAs Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Irum Hameed, MPA Safdar Sahi and other administrative officers.

A contingent of police saluted the national flag and played the national anthem and national songs; a minute's silence was observed and sirens were sounded.

The atmosphere echoed with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan congratulated the nation on Independence Day.