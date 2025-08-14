Open Menu

Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held At Sargodha Commissioner's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Sargodha Commissioner's office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) In connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations and struggle for rights, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner's Office Sargodha, here on Thursday.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan hoisted the national flag along with RPO Shahzad Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, DPO Sahib Ashraf and MNAs Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Irum Hameed, MPA Safdar Sahi and other administrative officers.

A contingent of police saluted the national flag and played the national anthem and national songs; a minute's silence was observed and sirens were sounded.

The atmosphere echoed with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan congratulated the nation on Independence Day.

Recent Stories

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

10 seconds ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

1 hour ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

2 hours ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

4 hours ago
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

11 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

11 hours ago
 China remains key destination for Pakistan’s min ..

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

11 hours ago
 Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

11 hours ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan